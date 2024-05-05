iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,394 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.24% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $43,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 87,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

EEM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. 31,815,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,777,680. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.