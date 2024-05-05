iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,544 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $72,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,826,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after buying an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. Finally, P E Global LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after buying an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.19. 9,146,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,411,634. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day moving average of $96.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

