M&T Bank Corp Sells 35,268 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 547,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,268 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $68,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance
IJT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.76. 66,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $131.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.