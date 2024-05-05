M&T Bank Corp Has $93.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,293 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.72% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $93,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

BATS:EFG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. 207,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

