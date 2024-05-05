iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Raised by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.5% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $23,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,118 shares. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.