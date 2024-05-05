iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. 986,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,138. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.