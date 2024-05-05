iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 343,004 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Silver Trust worth $34,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

