ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Graham Cooke Purchases 16,996 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £11,897.20 ($14,944.35).

ITV Stock Up 0.3 %

ITV opened at GBX 72 ($0.90) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,440.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. ITV plc has a 12 month low of GBX 55.49 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.72 ($1.00). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 64.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85.

ITV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. ITV’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITV has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

