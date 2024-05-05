Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) Insider Paul Hodges Acquires 75,000 Shares

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hodges bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($39,567.89).

Paul Hodges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 19th, Paul Hodges purchased 220,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($116,065.82).

On Friday, February 9th, Paul Hodges acquired 1,000,000 shares of Windar Photonics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £310,000 ($389,398.32).

The stock has a market cap of £34.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,200.00 and a beta of 1.42. Windar Photonics PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 52 ($0.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,099.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.28.

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

