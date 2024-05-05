Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.8 %
JLL stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $172.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $200.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.
