Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.8 %

JLL stock opened at $185.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.34 and a 200 day moving average of $172.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $200.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

View Our Latest Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.