Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.65. 1,008,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $69.69.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

