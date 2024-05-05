Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTEX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.01. 762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million for the quarter.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

