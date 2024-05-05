M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPYG traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.25. 1,597,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,557. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.73 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

