Monness Crespi & Hardt Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.32. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

