Loews (L) to Release Earnings on Monday

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.68. Loews has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $78.55.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.