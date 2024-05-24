Insider Selling: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells $54,623.96 in Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Johnson sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $54,623.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Flux Power Stock Down 2.2 %

FLUX stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.21.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 93.71% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 14.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 17.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Flux Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

