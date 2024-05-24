Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Sells $44,505.10 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $44,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CMT stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
