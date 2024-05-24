Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Sells $44,505.10 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) Director Ralph O. Hellmold sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $44,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,201.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

CMT stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $30.09.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 1,648.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 100,091 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 76,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,290 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMT

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.