Stephen A. Vintz Sells 2,813 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $123,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,419,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanderbilt University grew its position in Tenable by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after acquiring an additional 26,496 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenable by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Tenable by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after buying an additional 245,243 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

