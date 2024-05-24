A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $196,050.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of AMRK stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $877.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $42.48.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
