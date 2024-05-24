A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Sells $196,050.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $196,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,800.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $877.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $42.48.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRK. Northland Securities lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.