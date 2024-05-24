Steve Ming Lo Sells 20,330 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $86,402.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 529,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RealReal Stock Performance

RealReal stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

