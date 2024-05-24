Insider Selling: Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) CEO Sells $174,412.30 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $174,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,417 shares in the company, valued at $35,977,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Julie Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Julie Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $368,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Julie Smolyansky sold 2,559 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $49,516.65.
- On Monday, March 25th, Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
LWAY opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $222.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth $114,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.
