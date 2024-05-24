Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY25 guidance to $12.00-12.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.000-12.300 EPS.

LOW opened at $217.38 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.66. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

