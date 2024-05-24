Robert Zmudka Sells 4,800 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total transaction of $670,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $97.21 and a 12 month high of $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GATX in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

