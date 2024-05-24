Insider Selling: Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Sells $129,800.00 in Stock

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $19.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth $565,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 105.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.