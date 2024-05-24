North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Purchases C$99,050.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.81 per share, with a total value of C$99,050.00.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Martin Robert Ferron acquired 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.68 per share, with a total value of C$138,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.85, for a total transaction of C$457,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Martin Robert Ferron sold 4,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.85, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NOA stock opened at C$27.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$724.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.18 and a 1 year high of C$34.87.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.11. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of C$297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$295.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.4793388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.57.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

