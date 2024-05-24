Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sempra by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,715,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

