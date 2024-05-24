Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.