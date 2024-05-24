Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,409 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

