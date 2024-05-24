Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,957,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 906,069 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,986,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,143,000 after purchasing an additional 429,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,369,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,439,000 after purchasing an additional 417,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

