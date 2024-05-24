Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 266 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.64. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

