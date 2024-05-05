Node AI (GPU) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $143.42 Million

Node AI (GPU) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Node AI token can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node AI has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. Node AI has a market cap of $143.42 million and $1.79 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Node AI

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,809,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,809,763 with 90,264,133 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 1.57921769 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,860,813.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

