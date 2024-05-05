One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,859,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,351,391. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

