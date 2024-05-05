One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,751,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,883,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,501. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $62.61 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.