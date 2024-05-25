136,124 Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,405,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $915,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,620,000 after buying an additional 106,347 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 59,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 265,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 119,661 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 258,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

