Hedera Trading Down 6.7% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $3.86 billion and $49.70 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00055650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00018076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012389 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,749,981,467 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,749,981,467.24258 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10908041 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $93,097,101.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

