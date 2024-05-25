Johnson Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.84. 3,122,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,810. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The firm has a market cap of $392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

