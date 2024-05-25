Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,490 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

