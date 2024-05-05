One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFIV stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,543. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

