Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Playa Hotels & Resorts is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Playa Hotels & Resorts last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $324,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $47,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,529,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,136.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 35,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $324,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,485.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,915 shares of company stock worth $604,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

