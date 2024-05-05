Power Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 86,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 6.3% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.5 %

HAS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.48. 1,327,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,163. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.