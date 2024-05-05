2,487 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Power Wealth Management LLC

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.0 %

FI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.