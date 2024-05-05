Power Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Power Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 81,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 3.1% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.48. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.