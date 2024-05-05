Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $149,000 Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 278.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 114,463 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in CME Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,130. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.56. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.73 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

