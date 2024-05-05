Provence Wealth Management Group Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IWF stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,412. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $241.41 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $331.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.51. The company has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

