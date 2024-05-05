iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Lifted by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,503,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 489,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $63.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

