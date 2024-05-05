Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16,781.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,231 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 195,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,010. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

