Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,468. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

