Skopos Labs Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,513 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Skopos Labs Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 420.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 52.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 62,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $8,654,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.35. 3,818,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,756. The firm has a market cap of $390.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

