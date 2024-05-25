Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 27,402 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 661.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $866,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 466.9% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $584.05. 883,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $576.44 and a 200 day moving average of $545.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

