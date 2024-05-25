Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 173 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,974. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The stock has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

